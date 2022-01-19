Silver Minings: Another example of poor touchdown production

A lack of touchdown production was a problem for the Las Vegas Raiders all of 2021.

The red-zone was an issue all season and kicker Daniel Carlson attempted 43 field goals, the second most in the league. It was an issue in the Raiders’ wild-card playoff 26-19 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Of the problem was a lack of passing touchdowns. Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr was fifth in the regular season with 4,804 yards thrown. But he threw only 23 touchdown. It was the 12th most in the NFL.

This below tweet illustrates what a problem the lack of getting into the end zone in the passing game was in 2021:

Not sure on that. But seasons when #Raiders did not throw 3+ TD passes in a single game:

2021

2010

2008

2006

1998

1962 https://t.co/BwhrSrjfCC — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 17, 2022

Whoever is leading the Raiders in 202, will have to figure out how to get more bang in the passing game.

