Raiders’ head coach search: Jim Harbaugh is betting favorite

UPDATE: Another reason why Jim Harbaugh in the betting favorite in Las Vegas.

Sources inside Michigan think Jim Harbaugh would take Las Vegas Raiders job if offered: https://t.co/GjEtkuZMzH — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 20, 2022

Now the Las Vegas Raiders season is over and owner Mark Davis has started the process of interviewing candidates for the full-time head coaching job, it’s time to look at what the betting market is for the role.

While it is not publicly known if there has been contact between Davis and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, the betting market has clearly been paying attention to the swirling rumors of Harbaugh-to-Las Vegas.

Now that Mayock is out as #RaiderNation GM, does that mean Jim Harbaugh is on his way to Las Vegas?@AlbertBreer on the latest coaching rumors:#NFL #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/wUgOHpBi9Z — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 18, 2022

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Harbaugh is the betting favorite to be the next Raiders coach. His odds are +175. In other words, he is a pretty big favorite.

Sitting just behind Harbaugh is current Raiders’ interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who led the Raiders to a 7-5 record in regular season and a playoff berth after Jon Gruden’s sudden departure from he organization in October.

Bisaccia told the media on Monday that he has discussed the job with Davis already and expects more interaction with him. I get that Harbaugh and Bisaccia are the favorites. If Davis makes a run at Harbaugh and it doesn’t materialize, he could turn to Bisaccia, who has the support of the Raiders’ players.

New England Patriots inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo, who the Raiders are also reportedly interested in, has odds of 25-1. Other odds of interest include Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (+750), Raiders’ defensive coordinator Gus Bradley (10-1) and Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (14-1).

