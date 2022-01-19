 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rich Bisaccia interviews for Raiders’ head coach job on Wednesday

Bisaccia tries out for the job he’s being standing in for as more GM candidates emerge

By Bill Williamson Updated
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Mark Davis, Rich Bisaccia
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to move swiftly as they try to figure out the two biggest football positions in the building.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is getting his interview to become the permanent head coach on Wednesday, according to NFL Media. Bisaccia, who led the Raiders to a 7-5 record and a playoff berth after Jon Gruden left the organization in October, said on Monday that he talked to Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on Sunday night and he expected to talk more this week. Bisaccia and his staff will go on vacation on Thursday. The only other reported candidate who the Raiders have pursued is New England inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo. There will surely be more coaching candidates interviewed, however.

Bisaccia has the support of much of the locker room, including team captains, quarterback Derek Carr and Maxx Crosby.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have yet another candidate to replace Mike Mayock as general manager. They will interview Champ Kelly of the Chicago Bears on Thursday, according to NFL Media. Kelly is a hot name on the market and there are four GM jobs currently open. Las Vegas will talk to New England’s Dave Ziegler on Friday.

In addition to Kelly and Ziegler, other general manager candidates in Las Vegas are Raiders’ assistant DuJuan Daniels, Indianapolis’ Edd Dobbs, and Cincinnati’s Trey Brown. It’s an impressive group and the head coaching picture could develop more after the GM decision is made.

