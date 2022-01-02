Raiders vs. Colts: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, odds and more

These must-win games are getting crazy.

The Las Vegas Raiders began this must-win journey two weeks ago and they have done their jobs — winning at the Cleveland Browns and winning at home against the Denver Broncos — in the past two weeks in two tight games.

Now the Raiders have an even tougher task: winning on the road against the red-hot Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have won three games in a row and six of the past seven games.

If the Raiders win their next two games, they are in the playoffs. if they don’t win out, they are probably done. So this is a biggie ...

Here are all the vital details of the Raiders’ road game at the Indianapolis Colts:

Records: The Raiders are 8-7, the Colts are 9-6.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. PT

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Weather: It’s always nice at Lucas Oil Stadium

Betting: Colts -6.5 44.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

