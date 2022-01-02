Silver Minings: Raiders activate key defenders off the covid list

The Las Vegas Raiders are playing for their playoff lives this Sunday. They head to Indianapolis with the Indianapolis Colts at full strength, with their players coming off the covid list.

The defense will be the same for the most part. They activated most of their defenders off the covid list Saturday. Casey Heyward, Denzel Perryman, Cory Littleton, and Darius Philon will suit the Raiders.

The Raiders will be missing Darren Waller for the 4th straight game and Carl Nassib. The other defenders back on the field will be huge. Perryman is one of the best-run defenders in football. The defense will need that expertise playing vs. the MVP candidate in Jonathan Taylor.

It is the biggest game of the year for this football team so far. Let’s see what they got with the season on the line.

In other Raiders links

The Raiders playoff scenarios: Raiders wire looks at the Raiders scenarios for the playoffs.

Carson Wentz activated from the covid list: Carson Wentz will be up for the Colts vs. the Raiders.

Five matchups to watch: Stampede Blue looks at five matchups to watch for the late-season battle in Indianapolis.