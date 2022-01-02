Final score: Raiders 23, Colts 20

And the Las Vegas Raiders are STILL alive.

Records:

The Raiders are 9-7. The Colts are 9-7.

What it means:

The Raiders will make the AFC playoffs with a win next week against the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s as simple as that. This was the Raiders’ biggest game of the year and they stepped up, beating the Colts on the road. Indianapolis had won three games in a row and six of it’s past seven games.

Huge upset win for the #Raiders, Hunter Renfrow goes 60 yards!pic.twitter.com/gvDk9cJMcj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 2, 2022

Turning point:

This was a wild game in which the Raiders jumped out to a 10-0 lead. The Colts tied it at 20-20 with 1:56 to go. But the Raiders won it on a 43-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson at the buzzer after a big play from Derek Carr to Hunter Renfrow set it up.

Injury report:

Starting running back Josh Jacobs was shaken up in the first quarter with a ribs injury. He returned to the game in the second quarter. Quarterback Derek Carr tweaked his elbow in the third quarter but stayed in the game.

What’s next:

The season is on the line when the Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. Sunday. Buckle up.