Filed under: Raiders-Colts second half open thread Raiders 13, Colts 10 at halftime By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Jan 2, 2022, 11:24am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Raiders-Colts second half open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Josh Jacobs Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images How are you feeling? Next Up In Latest News Jon Gruden out as Raiders coach What’s next for Raiders and Jon Gruden? Raiders coaching change: Get to know Rich Bisaccia Jon Gruden out: Who will be 2022 Raiders head coach? Remembering the legendary Al Davis Carl Nassib joins Darren Waller’s podcast to discuss coming out Loading comments...
Loading comments...