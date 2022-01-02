Las Vegas Raiders open as 2.5 point underdogs vs. the LA Chargers in Week 18

The Las Vegas Raiders are fighting for their playoff lives having now won essential games three in a row. On Sunday, they found a way to win after two turnovers vs. a tough Indianapolis Colts football team 23-20.

The Raiders will have the final matchup of the 2021 regular season vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, which will likely become a flex game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 18 games and the Raiders are early underdogs on the road, with the Chargers as –2.5 favorites and an O/U of 48.5. The Chargers are coming off a victory vs. the Denver Broncos and will be ready for the Raiders Week 18.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Chargers

Moneyline: Raiders +115, Chargers -135

Opening point spread: Chargers –2.5

Opening point total: 48.5

