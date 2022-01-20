Raiders Draft: Silver and Black Pride headed to Senior Bowl

Now that the offseason has officially begun for the Las Vegas Raiders, I’m excited to finally make this announcement that I’ve been holding onto for a few weeks. In a couple of weeks, Silver and Black Pride will head down to Mobile, Alabama to cover and make sure the Raiders are well-represented at the Senior Bowl!

Marcus Johnson and I — Matt Holder — will be on-site and credentialed at practice to cover everything you guys need to know about the All-Star game. We plan on sharing injury updates, tracking one-on-ones, our analysis of each day and much more.

This will be Marcus’ fourth Senior Bowl, and he has quite an impressive resumé when it comes to the NFL Draft. He contributed to Inside The Pylon’s draft guide a few years ago with some notable counterparts like SB Nation’s Michael Kist, The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen and Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield. Also, he contributed to Expand The Boxscore’s guide last season and was one of the first and few people to declare Patrick Mahomes as the top quarterback prospect back in 2017.

As for me, this will be my second time heading down to Mobile, and I like to think I have a decent resumé as well. After playing in college, I worked in recruiting at my alma mater, graduated from the Scouting Academy and also contributed to Expand The Boxscore’s draft guide a year ago. My first year of in-depth draft scouting was in 2019, and that year I discovered an athletic defensive end prospect out of Eastern Michigan who I thought would outplay his draft slot, Maxx Crosby.

This year, we’ll be keeping a keen eye out for offensive linemen — and several of them — defensive tackles, cornerbacks and wide receivers. Of course, there will be some crossover with other positions mixed in, but those will be our primary focus as we look at the Raiders’ current draft needs.

The Senior Bowl has posted the rosters on their website, so make sure to check those out and tweet at Marcus — @TheMarcJohnNFL — and me — @MHolder95 — any players you want to know about!