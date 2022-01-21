Silver Minings: ESPN will air ‘30 for 30’ next month on Tuck Rule game

In this community, we have often alerted you of programming that highlighted the Raiders and their rich history.

Of course, we recently explored Fox’s great John Madden documentary that aired three days before his death.

This time, however, in the spirit of your healthy blood pressure and mental health, we feel like it is our civic duty to give you a warning about a new ESPN film premiering on Feb. 6 that taps into the more painful episode of Raiders’ history.

Yes, ESPN has an installment of their terrific 30 for 30 series about the Tuck Rule game. We all know the gory details of the Raiders’ controversial playoff loss at the New England Patriots that occurred 20 years ago this week. That wound is still very raw.

"It's the worst call in the history of sports."@CharlesWoodson and @TomBrady discuss the play that changed NFL history in "The Tuck Rule," the newest @30for30 premiering February 6. pic.twitter.com/eOiw55bC9D — ESPN (@espn) January 16, 2022

It’s awesome to see college teammates Charles Woodson and Tom Brady together, but not in this setting. As Woodson said, “It’s the worst call in the history of sports.” If you’re a sucker for punishment and torture, The Tuck Rule, directed by Ken Rodgers, will stream on ESPN+ follow its premiere on ESPN.

