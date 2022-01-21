Does Rich Bisaccia have a real chance to become Raiders’ head coach?

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and his staff are beginning a two-week vacation on Thursday.

While the rest is much deserved, there is obviously a question hovering over Bisaccia as he begins his break: Will he have an office to come back to when his vacation ends or will this break from the Raiders be permanent.

Monday, Bisaccia — who went 7-5 in the regular season and led the Raiders to the playoffs after taking over for Jon Gruden in October — told reporters that he spoke Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on Sunday and and interviewed for the job Wednesday. Bisaccia said he understands the Raiders were taking to other candidates for the job and it was a “due process.”

There is a thought around the NFL that Bisaccia may not be a real candidate, especially now that Raiders have fired general manager Mike Mayock. The thought was that if Mayock stayed Bisaccia would have a better chance to get the job.

However, I wouldn’t necessarily say Bisaccia has no chance to keep the job. I think there are a lot of factors at play and this process is still very young. I wouldn’t say Bisaccia is a favorite, but I don’t think his chances are dashed.

There may be two ways that Bisaccia has a decent shot at the job:

DuJuan Daniels gets GM Job:

Daniels is in the organization and he is said to be a candidate to replace Mayock. Daniels and Bisaccia are familiar with each other and Davis could decide to go that route to keep continuity inside the organization.

Harbaugh talks fizzle or don’t happen:

There is a lot of speculation that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is Davis’ top choice. If that doesn’t happen perhaps Bisaccia’s Davis’ second choice. If Davis sees what is out there and decides there isn’t a better option than Bisaccia (especially since he has the locker room’s support), he could stick.

Again, there are a lot of moving parts here, but I wouldn’t count Bisaccia out just yet even though his chances may not be great.