The Las Vegas Raiders season might be over but there’s still plenty of Raiders news to go over, so the show must go on!

Topics discussed:

Mike Mayock fired

Raiders inquire about general manager candidates

The head coach search begins, John Harbaugh is the betting favorite and Rich Bisaccia interviews

AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson and Maxx Crosby earn All-Pro honors

Las Vegas’ 2022 cap rollover and draft picks

Rod Woodson and Jason Witten named Pro Bowl captains

Future/Reserve contract signed

Was Mayock’s demise not being a good salesman to Gruden?

What do you look for at the Senior Bowl?

Playoff picks

& more!

