 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Holder’s Handful: Raiders news, Mike Mayock fired, head coach search & more

Get up to speed on the Raiders search for a head coach and general manager

By Matt Holder
/ new
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Mike Mayock, Rich Bisaccia
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders season might be over but there’s still plenty of Raiders news to go over, so the show must go on!

To have your questions answered on a future episode, tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics discussed:

  • Mike Mayock fired
  • Raiders inquire about general manager candidates
  • The head coach search begins, John Harbaugh is the betting favorite and Rich Bisaccia interviews
  • AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson and Maxx Crosby earn All-Pro honors
  • Las Vegas’ 2022 cap rollover and draft picks
  • Rod Woodson and Jason Witten named Pro Bowl captains
  • Future/Reserve contract signed
  • Was Mayock’s demise not being a good salesman to Gruden?
  • What do you look for at the Senior Bowl?
  • Playoff picks
  • & more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...