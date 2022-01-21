The Las Vegas Raiders season might be over but there’s still plenty of Raiders news to go over, so the show must go on!
Topics discussed:
- Mike Mayock fired
- Raiders inquire about general manager candidates
- The head coach search begins, John Harbaugh is the betting favorite and Rich Bisaccia interviews
- AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson and Maxx Crosby earn All-Pro honors
- Las Vegas’ 2022 cap rollover and draft picks
- Rod Woodson and Jason Witten named Pro Bowl captains
- Future/Reserve contract signed
- Was Mayock’s demise not being a good salesman to Gruden?
- What do you look for at the Senior Bowl?
- Playoff picks
- & more!
