SB Nation Reacts: 54 percent of Raiders’ fans believe in the team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders started the offseason after the wildcard loss. The crushing defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals has already hit the front office with the firing of general manager Mike Mayock.

The head coaching search with Jim Harbaugh as the big name has the buzz flowing and keeping the team in the spotlight. However, fans have lost faith in the direction after the wildcard round. The belief in their direction fell 24 points down to 54 percent.

The drop makes sense because fans understand the team made the playoffs, but who is the coach? How can we even know the direction of the team? Everything is entirely up in the air until Mark Davis makes GM and coach decisions. The search continues for Davis with not many updates so far.

The Raiders offseason will be fun to watch with all the change coming front. Let’s hope the Silver and Black can build on this surprise playoff season.

