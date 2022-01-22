The Las Vegas Raiders may have struck gold with their 2021 second-round pick, safety Tre’von Moehrig.

Now that the season is over and all stats are final, ESPN’s Field Yates has been tweeting about certain standout players, and yesterday he shared an interesting and encouraging one about the Raiders’ rookie defensive back.

Raiders rookie S Trevon Moehrig played 99.48% (1,152 of 1,158) snaps this season, flashing excellent coverage skills too.



That 99.48% of snaps was the 2nd-highest for any defensive player in the NFL.



Not bad for a guy who slid in the draft due to injury concerns. pic.twitter.com/5hZ4D0zJbA — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 21, 2022

To add to Yates’ tweet, the only snaps that Moehrig missed this season came in Week 3 versus the Miami Dolphins, after he collided with cornerback Trayvon Mullen and had to enter concussion protocols. The rookie was able clear protocols and return to the game, so he essentially played in every snap he possibly could have.

And, as Yates pointed out, it wasn’t like Moehrig was just out on the field taking reps to get experience or because he was all the team had, he also played well this season and was an impact player on Las Vegas’ defense.

The TCU product finished the regular season as Pro Football Focus’ 23rd-highest-graded safety overall with a 73.3 grade and ranked 14th with a 77.7 coverage grade. He only allowed nine completions on 16 targets as the primary defender in coverage and managed to rack up six interceptions and pass breakups combined.

Among first-year defenders, he finished sixth in overall grade and third in coverage while also allowing the fourth-lowest completion percentage (56.3 percent). Not bad for a guy who was the 43rd player off the board last April.

Now part of the reason for that slide was the injury concern, which Yates notes. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Moehrig injured his back while training for the NFL Draft and an MRI revealed some concerning issues. However, at least so far, that injury clearly hasn’t been an issue.

The former Horned Frog still has plenty of room for growth in his game, most notably working on those hands to turn some of those PBUs into interceptions, but there’s no doubt he had an excellent first season and is a building block for the Raiders’ defense moving forward.

