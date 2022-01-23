Silver Minings: Hunter Renfrow and Maxx Crosby raised their value going into their contract year

The Las Vegas Raiders draft from 2019 started with controversy with the pick of Clelin Ferrell at No. 4. It created memes used today by Raiders fans and seen all over social media.

The first round went the same with them taking Josh Jacobs over Jeffery Simmons. Jacobs is a top 10 running back in the NFL, but they didn't use him in the wildcard, and Simmons dominated the divisional round.

Jonathan Abram rounds it off over Deebo Samuel and AJ Brown, who already put up monster performances in the playoffs.

Day 3 is where the Raiders found the two diamonds in the rough late in the fourth and fifth rounds. Hunter Renfrow and Maxx Crosby have become stand-out players for the Raiders and the national landscape.

Of course, Renfrow is a Raiders Nation favorite and has one of the most football plays you will see.

Renfrow had his 1st 1000 yard season with 1038 and nine touchdowns career-high. He was second in the NFL among wide receivers in catch rate at 80%, according to sports radar. The former Clemson wide receiver helped in the red zone with nine touchdowns inside the 20.

All of this has created a market value of $17 million for Hunter Renfrow, according to Spotrac. His base contract would be five years, $87,975,960 if the Raiders decided to re-sign Renfrow.

Crosby put his name on the map with consistent pressure on every quarterback in the league. He became the first defensive end to finish with 100 or more pressures since PFF began in 2006. The former Eastern Michigan defensive end worked to get better, paying off.

According to Spotrac, Crosby is estimated at $13.9 million, and it is because of the sacks. While pressure gets you recognition, sacks help you earn a second contract. If the Raiders can get five years 69.8 million with Crosby sounds like a deal.

Both of these players should be re-signed by the Raiders. The importance of keeping your own is healthy for organizations.

