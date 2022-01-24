Raiders poll: Who do you want to be the next general manager?

The Las Vegas Raiders are conducting the search for their new general manager in the aftermath of the Mike Mayock firing a week ago.

Related Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock

There are several candidates and we want to know who you want the Silver and Black to hire to lead the franchise into the future.

Here are the known candidates:

Trey Brown:

He is young and the Raiders interviewed him before hiring Mayock. He works with for the Cincinnati Bengals.

He is young and the Raiders interviewed him before hiring Mayock. He works with for the Cincinnati Bengals. Dujuan Daniels:

He is already part of the Raiders’ front office and is well respected. He knows the roster and the pulse of the franchise.

He is already part of the Raiders’ front office and is well respected. He knows the roster and the pulse of the franchise. Ed Dodds:

The Indianapolis assistant is considered a strong candidate and he started his career in Oakland. And, yes, he knows Jim Harbaugh.

The Indianapolis assistant is considered a strong candidate and he started his career in Oakland. And, yes, he knows Jim Harbaugh. Champ Kelly:

He is a Chicago front office member and has a lot of support around the league.

He is a Chicago front office member and has a lot of support around the league. Dave Ziegler:

He is New England’s de facto GM and has a lot of fans around the NFL.

Please take over poll and express your thoughts in the comment section below.