 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raiders poll: Who do you want to be the next general manager?

The hiring process may be winding down soon

By Bill Williamson
/ new
NFL: JUL 26 Colts Training Camp
Ed Dodds
Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are conducting the search for their new general manager in the aftermath of the Mike Mayock firing a week ago.

There are several candidates and we want to know who you want the Silver and Black to hire to lead the franchise into the future.

Here are the known candidates:

  • Trey Brown:
    He is young and the Raiders interviewed him before hiring Mayock. He works with for the Cincinnati Bengals.
  • Dujuan Daniels:
    He is already part of the Raiders’ front office and is well respected. He knows the roster and the pulse of the franchise.
  • Ed Dodds:
    The Indianapolis assistant is considered a strong candidate and he started his career in Oakland. And, yes, he knows Jim Harbaugh.
  • Champ Kelly:
    He is a Chicago front office member and has a lot of support around the league.
  • Dave Ziegler:
    He is New England’s de facto GM and has a lot of fans around the NFL.

Please take over poll and express your thoughts in the comment section below.

Poll

Who should be the Raiders’ next GM?

view results
  • 0%
    Trey Brown
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    DuJuan Daniels
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Ed Dodds
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Champ Kelly
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Dave Ziegler
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...