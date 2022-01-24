 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raiders coaching search: Las Vegas isn’t in a hurry to make a hire

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will interview with Las Vegas next week

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers
DeMeco Ryans
Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Don’t expect the Las Vegas Raiders to hire a new head coach any time soon.

ESPN has reported that the Raiders will likely not interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans until next week because he is deep in preparations for the NFC title game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. In the report, it stated that the Raiders are not in a rush to make a coaching hire.

Meanwhile, NFL Media reported that New England Patriots inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo is flying to Las Vegas for his interview on Monday. Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the job last Wednesday.

Mayo, Bisaccia and Ryans are the only three coaching candidates reportedly to have been interviewed or contacted to interview so far. Mayo and Ryans have similar backgrounds. Both were excellent linebackers as players and both are young defensive coaches: Mayo is 35 and Ryans is 37.

With the Raiders in no hurry, there is clearly time for more candidates to emerge. They are also looking for a new general manager and have in the process of conducting interviews with five known candidates.

They are: Trey Brown (Cincinnati), DuJuan Daniels (Raiders), Ed Dodds (Indianapolis), Champ Kelly (Chicago) and Dave Ziegler (New England). That search could wind down this week.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...