Raiders coaching search: Las Vegas isn’t in a hurry to make a hire

Don’t expect the Las Vegas Raiders to hire a new head coach any time soon.

ESPN has reported that the Raiders will likely not interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans until next week because he is deep in preparations for the NFC title game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. In the report, it stated that the Raiders are not in a rush to make a coaching hire.

With the 49ers in the thick of NFC title game prep, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans' interview with the Raiders will likely be after Sunday's game vs. the Rams. That was the working expectation after Ryans' interview with Vikings on Sunday. Las Vegas not in major rush — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, NFL Media reported that New England Patriots inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo is flying to Las Vegas for his interview on Monday. Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia interviewed for the job last Wednesday.

#Patriots de facto defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo flies to Las Vegas today to interview for the #Raiders HC job tomorrow, source said. He has impressed in the interviews he’s had, now gets a chance in Vegas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

Mayo, Bisaccia and Ryans are the only three coaching candidates reportedly to have been interviewed or contacted to interview so far. Mayo and Ryans have similar backgrounds. Both were excellent linebackers as players and both are young defensive coaches: Mayo is 35 and Ryans is 37.

From NFL Now: The #Raiders are interviewing #Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo for their HC job. pic.twitter.com/0OMVSlhBf3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

With the Raiders in no hurry, there is clearly time for more candidates to emerge. They are also looking for a new general manager and have in the process of conducting interviews with five known candidates.

They are: Trey Brown (Cincinnati), DuJuan Daniels (Raiders), Ed Dodds (Indianapolis), Champ Kelly (Chicago) and Dave Ziegler (New England). That search could wind down this week.