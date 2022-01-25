 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: The AFC is stacked with young quarterbacks

Reality of playing defense in conference is not going to be easy

By Bill Williamson
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr
This season’s playoffs have highlighted how strong (and young) the quarterback play has been in the AFC.

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow have been outstanding and they are all extremely young. However, the list of good, young quarterbacks in the conference is much deeper than just these stars.

That is a scary list for all defensive coordinators in the conference. Of course, the Raiders have to deal with both Mahomes and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West for the foreseeable future.

Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr turns 31 in March. He was the third oldest quarterback in the AFC during the 2021 season behind Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (39) and Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill (33).

