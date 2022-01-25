Silver Minings: The AFC is stacked with young quarterbacks

This season’s playoffs have highlighted how strong (and young) the quarterback play has been in the AFC.

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow have been outstanding and they are all extremely young. However, the list of good, young quarterbacks in the conference is much deeper than just these stars.

AFC QBs (min 10 starts this season) who will be 26 or younger to start next season:

Patrick Mahomes

Josh Allen

Justin Herbert

Joe Burrow

Lamar Jackson

Trevor Lawrence

Mac Jones

Zach Wilson

Tua Tagovailoa

Davis Mills — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 24, 2022

That is a scary list for all defensive coordinators in the conference. Of course, the Raiders have to deal with both Mahomes and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West for the foreseeable future.

Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr turns 31 in March. He was the third oldest quarterback in the AFC during the 2021 season behind Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (39) and Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill (33).

