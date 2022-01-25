Raiders general manager search: Internal name emerges

The Las Vegas Raiders’ search to replace Mike Mayock as general manager will officially include one of his former staff members.

USA Today reported that the Raiders will interview internal candidate Dwayne Joseph for the open general manager position. Joseph has been the Raiders’ director of pro personnel since 2019. He came to the organization during the same season as Mayock,

Raiders are interviewing director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph for their general manager opening, league source says. — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) January 24, 2022

Among Joseph’s current roles with the Raiders is to assist with free agency plans and scouting for in-season help when it comes to players hitting the waiver wire and street free agency. He has spent 24 seasons in the NFL, including with the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles in various scouting and personnel roles. Before that, Joseph played three seasons for the Bears in the 1990s.

Joseph is the fifth known candidate to have had an interview or who will be interviewed in Las Vegas. The others are Trey Brown (Cincinnati), Ed Dodds (Indianapolis), Champ Kelly (Chicago) and Dave Ziegler (New England). Raiders’ assistant DuJuan Daniels has been connected to the job as well, but no interview news has emerged yet.

It looks like the Raiders’ job is going to be the last open GM gig.

Ryan Poles was the leading candidate in Chicago, and the #Bears are hiring him. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was the leading candidate in Minnesota. They will huddle, but may move quick on him, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

The Raiders’ search for a head coach will likely kick into high gear once the GM search is completed. The three known coaching candidates are interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, New England inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo, and San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Ryans now may become a favorite in Minnesota.