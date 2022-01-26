Silver Minings: Titans staff to coach AFC in Pro Bowl

Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium will be in the NFL spotlight next week as the Pro Bowl game will be played there on Sunday, Feb. 6.

The Raiders, of course, are the host team and their finger prints will be over the game and the game-week experience. We now know the Raiders and the AFC will be coached by Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff. The staff top-seeded team in each conference that is eliminated from the divisional round coaches in the game each year. The Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers will coach the NFC side as the Packers were the No. 1 seed in the NFC and lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Vrabel and his staff will coach Raiders’ Pro Bowl selections, which are defensive end Maxx Crosby, linebacker Denzel Perryman and punter A.J. Cole. Other Las Vegas players could be added if players pull out of the game, which routinely happens.

In other Raiders’ links: