TDL Senior Bowl watch: quarterback Desmond Ridder vs. Norte Dame

It is time for the draft season, and the first item up is the Senior Bowl out in Mobile, Alabama. The rosters are being finalized and working up to the massive week. The best college football talent from across the country will be on full display.

One of the big-name players attempting to raise his value is Desmond Ridder, the quarterback from the Cincinnati Bearcats. The true senior quarterback helped lead the Bearcats to the first non-power five teams to achieve a playoff berth.

Ridder threw 87 touchdowns and ran for 28 during his career. His size and athletic ability fit the bill of what NFL teams are looking for in their modern quarterback prospects. As we speak, he isn't regarded as a first-round prospect, but the Senior bowl workout will be a huge step.

Ridder can separate with a good workout, with most top quarterbacks hitting the senior bowl. Check out the breakdown below and tell us what you think: