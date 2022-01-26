Raiders poll results: Las Vegas fans want Ed Dodds as general manager

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to work on their search for a new general manager.

If they care about the voice of their fans in their quest to replace the fired Mike Mayock, they should look no further than our Silver and Black Pride poll this week. Fans spoke emphatically.

In this community, fans want the Raiders to hire Indianapolis Colts’ assistant front office executive Ed Dodds to be Las Vegas’ next general manager. In a strong poll of 2,399 voters, 55 percent voted for Dodds. No other candidate competed in the poll.

The next closest was New England’s Dave Ziegler at 18 percent. Raiders’ front office assistant DuJuan Daniels received 15 percent of the vote, Cincinnati’s Trey Brown received 11 percent and Chicago’s assistant received just one percent of the vote.

The poll came out prior to the news of the Raiders’ adding their director of pro personnel, Dwayne Joseph, Tampa Bay’s John Spytek and former Titans’ GM Ruston Webster to their interview list. There has been reported interest in Daniels, but he has yet to interview. All the other names on the list have interviewed or will soon.

It’s not a surprise there is fan support for Dodds’ candidacy. He began his NFL career with the Raiders nearly 20 years ago and he worked for the team with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is a favorite by many to become Las Vegas’ coach. There has been speculation perhaps Harbaugh and Dodds would come to Las Vegas together. Clearly, that is an attractive package deal in the fan base,