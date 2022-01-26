Raiders general manager search: 6th known candidate emerges

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to conduct a thorough, wide-ranging search for a new general manager as NFL Media has reported a sixth known candidate has been identified.

The outlet reported Las Vegas has asked permission to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek in its hunt to replace Mike Mayock, who was fired January 17.

Spytek has been with Tampa Bay for six seasons and has been in the NFL for 18 years. The Buccaneers are known for being able to keep a roster of stars and consistently winning while managing the salary cap. Spytek has also been with Denver, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Detroit in various roles.

He currently works with Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who is interviewing with the Raiders for the head-coaching job Thursday. Spytek played at Michigan so he also has ties to Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh, the betting favorite to become Las Vegas’ coach. However, there hasn’t been anything more than speculation liking Harbaugh to the Raiders. He is also linked to general-manager candidate Ed Dodds of the Colts. Harbaugh and Dodds worked for the Raiders nearly 20 years ago.

UPDATE: NFL Media reported the Raiders interviewed Pittsburgh’s Brandon Hunt on Tuesday. He is a trusted assistant and he is a candidate in Pittsburgh if there becomes an opening.

UPDATE: They also talked to former Titans GM Ruston Webster about that job, making eight known candidates. Webster, 59, was the Titans’ GM from 2012-15. He’s been with the Falcons since 2016.

In addition to Dodds, Hunt, Spytek and Webster, here are the four other confirmed GM candidates in Las Vegas: Trey Brown (Cincinnati), Dwayne Joseph (Raiders), Champ Kelly (Chicago) and Dave Ziegler (New England).