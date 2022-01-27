Raiders poll: Was the Raiders’ 2021 season a success?

As the dust settles on an incredible, crazy Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 season, it is time for some reflection.

This was an emotionally-draining season for so many reasons. It will be remembered for controversy and tragedy off the field, and heart-thumping madness on the field.

The Raiders were up, they were down ... and they were very up again before the season ended abruptly in a 26-19 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in the NFL Super Wild Card round.

In the end, Las Vegas went 10-7 in the regular season. Before the season started, the goal in Las Vegas was to make the playoffs. They made it. Even though, it was rarely pretty and almost never easy, the Las Vegas Raiders made the playoffs.

Was it good enough for you or did you want to see more? Did this team have to make a long playoff run for it to be successful in your eyes or are you pleased with the results this season.

