Silver Minings: Passing game was biggest red-zone issue in 2021

Raiders were better on the ground than in the red zone

By Bill Williamson
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals
Derek Carr
We all know one of the Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest, long-standing problems in 2021 was the lack of production offensively in the red zone.

Fixing that will be a primary task of whoever is running the offense in 2022. Addressing the issues, though, starts in the passing game. According to the Associated Press, throwing the ball was a bigger problem than running the ball for Las Vegas last season.

While being average on the ground in the red zone isn’t ideal, it is, of course, much better than being near the bottom of the league in the passing game.

So, the combination of improving the the play calling an execution in the passing game will be a huge offseason factor for the Raiders coaching staff and quarterback Derek Carr.

In other Raiders’ links:

  • Expecting big things from Deablo: PFF thinks Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo will be their Raiders’ 2022 breakout player. That seems like a good call. He flashed toward the end of the season.
  • Nice work, DC: Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr joined “Good Morning America” to surprise one very lucky child with a trip to the Super Bowl.
  • Important dates: The Raiders’ website has a list of key dates in the NFL this offseason. Save these.
  • More support: Like current players, some former Raiders’ player want interim coach Rich Bisaccia to stay in Las Vegas,

