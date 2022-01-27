Silver Minings: Passing game was biggest red-zone issue in 2021

We all know one of the Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest, long-standing problems in 2021 was the lack of production offensively in the red zone.

Fixing that will be a primary task of whoever is running the offense in 2022. Addressing the issues, though, starts in the passing game. According to the Associated Press, throwing the ball was a bigger problem than running the ball for Las Vegas last season.

But the #Raiders were the 15th most efficient red zone rushing offense and 29th most efficient RZ passing offense per @fboutsiders so the passing game was more of the issue. https://t.co/TN1qAggvQi — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 25, 2022

While being average on the ground in the red zone isn’t ideal, it is, of course, much better than being near the bottom of the league in the passing game.

So, the combination of improving the the play calling an execution in the passing game will be a huge offseason factor for the Raiders coaching staff and quarterback Derek Carr.

