Deciphering David Carr’s comments about Derek Carr’s future

The time to talk about Derek Carr’s future as the quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders is not quite now.

We must see who the Raiders’ next general manager and head coach is and see what their plans for Carr is before diving into that subject. It’s a first-thing-is-first situation in the desert.

However, because of some proactive words by Carr’s older brother, we do need to spend a little time diving into the subject now. Silver and Black Pride community member TecmoBo wrote about it in a fan post and it has become a thing on the Internet.

David Carr, a former NFL quarterback and current NFL Network talking head, went on Colin Cowherd’s radio show this week to talk about his brother’s future in Las Vegas. It was an intriguing explanation by the elder Carr brother, who has often stood up for his younger brother.

Basically, David Carr said the Raiders need to show a commitment to Derek Carr and he needs help.

.@DCarr8 on Derek Carr:



"There has to be a commitment from the organization that they will give him what he needs to succeed... He'd love to do it in Las Vegas but wants a chance." pic.twitter.com/7zDokneRvz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 26, 2022

David Carr went out of his way to say he was expressing his own thoughts and not those of the Raiders’ quarterback. But his words made it clear he was confident in his brother’s mindset.

Carr is entering the final year of his contract, so that is easy to connect to the commitment comment. He has also expressed his public support of interim head coach Rich Bisaccia getting the job full-time. However, It’s been reported that Bisaccia may not be a favorite. So, Carr’s future in Las Vegas very much is tied to who the leadership is and by David Carr making these comments, it’s clear Carr’s camp is well aware of that.

I found it odd that on the morning of Carr’s first playoff game, a 26-19 Raiders’ loss in Cincinnati, NFL Media had a report about his future. The article made it seem that Carr may have some thoughts about his future.

For the first time in his career, these developments express that Carr may want some things from the Raiders. It doesn’t necessarily mean that he wants out or has grown tired of the organization. But his brother’s comments show that Carr wants to be part of the decision process of his future. No doubt, David Carr was delivering a message.

Again, the time to fully discuss Carr’s future is coming, but this was a clear indication that those talks are clearly will happen and it will be a two-sided discussion.