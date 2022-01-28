Raiders poll: NFL conference championship weekend

The NFL conference championships will be played Sunday and, there’s not a lot to root for in this community.

The four remaining teams are mostly disliked by the Raider Nation.

The disdain for the Kansas City Chiefs has always been great for the Raiders’ fan base. But because the Chiefs have won the AFC West five five straight years and have been to the Super Bowl the past two years, dislike of the Chiefs may be at an all-time high in these parts.

Even though the Cincinnati Bengals ended the Raiders season in the NFL Super Wild Card round, there really isn’t a lot of built-in distaste for the Bengals among Raiders fans. So, I’d imagine post Raiders will want the Bengals to win on the road Sunday.

It’s a lot more tricky in the NFC. Raiders fans from Northern California really dislike the San Francisco 49ers. Raiders fans from Southern California really dislike the Los Angeles Rams because of long local rivalries.

So, here’s your question: What is the least disgusting possible Super Bowl matchup? Take our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.