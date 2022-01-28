Silver Minings: Las Vegas is not projected to get 2022 comp draft picks

While nothing is official, the current projection is the Las Vegas Raiders will not get any comp picks for the 2022 NFL draft.

Over The Cap annually projects comp picks and they are usually close to being on the money. Comp pick disbursement is based on a formula of free-agent value gained and lost the previous season. Players who were cut are not part of this formula.

This projection has three teams getting comp picks for players Las Vegas signed in 2021. It has Baltimore getting a fourth-round pick for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue; Arizona getting a sixth-round pick for running back Kenyan Drake; and San Francisco getting a seventh-round pick for defensive tackle Solomon Thomas. The Chargers are also projected to get a seventh-round pick for linebacker Denzel Perryman, but that’s based off him signing with Carolina. The Raiders traded a sixth-round pick to the Panthers for Perryman — who made the Pro Bowl this year — in August.

The Raiders currently have six picks in the draft, starting with No. 22 in the first round.

