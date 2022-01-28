Silver and Black Pride’s NFL Playoffs Championship Round picks

Wow, what a weekend. The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t even play and last week’s slate of games might go down as some of my favorite games ever. Our 2021 NFL Season Pick ‘Em Challenge at Silver and Black Pride was, and still is, alive and well for the NFL Playoffs as we move on to the Championship round.

The NFL playoff lines are in over on DraftKings Sportsbook, and this week’s favorites are the Chiefs -7 over the Bengals and the Rams -3.5 over the 49ers. The totals are also set for each of those games at 54.5 and 46, respectively. For those curious, Kansas City has the best odds to win it all (+120), followed by Los Angeles (+200), San Francisco (+450) and Cincinnati (+800).

Let’s take a look at our writer’s playoffs standings after Championship weekend:

Your boy had another huge week, going 3-1 in the Divisional Round! I can’t lose the playoff writer’s competition, the worst I can do is tie Bill, and I’m currently ranked sixth out of all analysts on Tallysight. Bill had a pedestrian 2-2 performance, nailing the Chiefs and Bengals picks.

After a total of 282 possible contests, here is the writers’ standing:

Again, Bill is still our regular-season champion but I need to stroke my ego a little bit so I’m keeping the tally going through the playoffs. And let me tell you, my ego is sky-high right now! I’m running away with the playoff championship — where the real winners are made — and pulled a half-game ahead of everyone else.

Fan Community Leaderboard

Wall so Hard continues to dominate the in fan standings with an impressive 3-1 week! Torindorn4life also gets a shoutout for picking three winners and moving into a tie for third place LivingLegnd and Mocakes. ColoRaider is holding steady in second place with a three-pick lead over said tie, yet still being four picks behind Wall so Hard.

Overall Leaders

Weekly Leaders