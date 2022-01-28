Holder’s Handful: Renfrow to the Pro Bowl, Raiders’ Head Coach updates, news and mailbag

The Las Vegas Raiders have been active in their search for a new head coach and general manager, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow made the Pro Bowl! I break all that down, more news and answer your questions.
Topics Discussed:
- Renfrow Pro Bowl alternate
- Raiders head coach search picks up, Josh McDaniels, Todd Bowles and DeMeco Ryans, among others, emerge
- Lots of general manager candidates in Las Vegas this week
- Nate Hobbs cited for reckless driving and an update on his arrest for DUI
- Derek Carr’s brother, David, suggests he might leave
- Quarterbacks outside of the first round to watch
- Who will be the GM and head coach?
- Championship week predictions
