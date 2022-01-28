 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Holder’s Handful: Renfrow to the Pro Bowl, Raiders’ Head Coach updates, news and mailbag

Matt Holder wraps up the week in Raider Land

By Matt Holder
The Las Vegas Raiders have been active in their search for a new head coach and general manager, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow made the Pro Bowl! I break all that down, more news and answer your questions.

To have your questions answered on another episode, tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

  • Renfrow Pro Bowl alternate
  • Raiders head coach search picks up, Josh McDaniels, Todd Bowles and DeMeco Ryans, among others, emerge
  • Lots of general manager candidates in Las Vegas this week
  • Nate Hobbs cited for reckless driving and an update on his arrest for DUI
  • Derek Carr’s brother, David, suggests he might leave
  • Quarterbacks outside of the first round to watch
  • Who will be the GM and head coach?
  • Championship week predictions

