Holder’s Handful: Renfrow to the Pro Bowl, Raiders’ Head Coach updates, news and mailbag

The Las Vegas Raiders have been active in their search for a new head coach and general manager, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow made the Pro Bowl! I break all that down, more news and answer your questions.

To have your questions answered on another episode, tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Renfrow Pro Bowl alternate

Raiders head coach search picks up, Josh McDaniels, Todd Bowles and DeMeco Ryans, among others, emerge

Lots of general manager candidates in Las Vegas this week

Nate Hobbs cited for reckless driving and an update on his arrest for DUI

Derek Carr’s brother, David, suggests he might leave

Quarterbacks outside of the first round to watch

Who will be the GM and head coach?

Championship week predictions

Please subscribe, download, rate and review wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!