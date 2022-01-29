SB Nation Reacts: 40 percent of fans want to see a Chiefs vs. Rams matchup in Super Bowl LVI

While the Las Vegas Raiders continue their coaching search, it is championship weekend in the NFL. The final four teams remaining are battling on Sunday for a chance to play at Sofi stadium in Los Angeles.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are who fans want to see win. In this week's SBnation reacts poll, 40% of fans said they wanted to see Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes battle for all the gusto.

The Chiefs are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, the media darlings with great hopes of Joe Burrow ascending to elite. Draftkings sportsbook thinks otherwise with the Chiefs -7 going into Sunday's action.

The Rams are in a closer game at home, according to DraftKings sportsbook. The -3.5 favorites say Vegas believes the San Francisco 49ers have a chance at an upset with them winning the last six games vs. the Rams.

It all appears to be an exciting weekend of football. Who do you have winning the games? Comment below.