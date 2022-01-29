TDL Senior Bowl watch-Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt vs Alabama

The Las Vegas Raiders don't have a starting defensive tackle on the roster. While the Raiders will address it in free agency, the draft is where you can find gems who can help the defense.

The defensive tackle class is slim this year, with most players having day 2 and 3 grades. However, the Georgia Bulldogs have a couple of players who might hit day 1 of the draft. One of them is Devonte Wyatt, who will be at the Senior Bowl next week in Mobile, Alabama.

According to PFF, Wyatt finished this season with 26 pressures and four sacks on the year. His behemoth of a teammate Jordan Davis overshadows him in the headlines but has all the traits the NFL loves in defensive tackles.

I broke down his game vs. Alabama below, where he was constantly in the backfield making plays. Check it below and leave a comment on what you think of the player. Also, make sure you subscribe to the channel.