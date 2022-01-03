Raiders Week 18 opponent: Meet the Chargers

It’s time to begin focusing on Week 18 as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. PT. It’s kind of a big deal. The winner goes to the playoffs.

Let’s take a quick look at the Chargers:

Record: The Chargers are 9-7 after Sunday’s 34-13 home win over the Denver Broncos. The Chargers are still very much in the AFC playoff picture and they need to win this game, The Chargers, who have been wishy-washy this season, will be extremely motivated in this game.

First-thought keys to the game for the Raiders: Don’t let Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert and star defensive end Joey Bosa wreck the game.

Last meeting: The Chargers dominated the Raiders in a 28-14 win in Week 4 on ‘Monday Night Football” at SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles on October 4. The Chargers controlled the Raiders defensively and Hebert tossed three touchdown passes to help secure the easy win for Los Angeles.