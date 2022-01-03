Raiders-Chargers will be in prime time Sunday night

The stage is set for the biggest Raiders game in five years.

And the big wigs have noticed.

The NFL has flexed the Raiders’ home game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers to prime time Sunday night. The game will be played on NBC at 5:20 p.m. PT. Why was this game moved from 1:25 p.m.? It simple: The winner goes to the playoffs,

Who would have thought three weeks ago that this move would be made? Back then, it seemed like this would simply be a mundane Week 18 game for the Raiders. They had lost five of six games and were 6-7. However, the Raiders have won three straight games and are 9-7.

The Chargers are 9-7 as well. If the Raiders lose this game, they will need the Indianapolis Colts to lose at the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Pittsburgh Steelers lose tonight to the Cleveland Browns or Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Of course, that will all be known Sunday night when the country tunes into this incredible winner-get-in game.