Raiders Podcast: TDL instant reaction vs the Colts

Hunter Renfrow's catch set the table for the Las Vegas Raiders to have a play-in game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The team went on the road and beat the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 with the Playoffs on the line.

The Raiders played complementary football for the second week in a row. The defense got key stops late in the game, and the offense turned it on to close it out in a dramatic fashion.

Matt Holder and I give our instant reactions to all the actions this past Sunday. The plays that stood out to us and how this team responds to adversity.

Also, we give a quick insight into the matchup next week vs. the Chargers and how the Raiders can pull it off. They are underdogs at home, with the media expecting the Chargers to win. The Raider will have a chance to go 7-4 as underdogs.

Check it below!