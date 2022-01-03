Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs arrested for DUI in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested on one count of misdemeanor DUI early Monday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

At approximately 4:09 a.m., police received a call that a driver was asleep inside a vehicle that was parked on the exit ramp of a parking lot on the Las Vegas Strip. Police said Hobbs, 22, then failed field sobriety tests and was taken and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Las Vegas Metro Police confirm Nate Hobbs was arrested and booked on a DUI charge this morning. #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Z9HNLbzEPR — Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 3, 2022

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia met with media members at 1 p.m. PT on Monday and he opened his press conference by saying Hobbs was “involved in an incident.” Bisaccia said that he had only learned the news half an hour earlier, and he had no other details.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia notes he is aware of Nate Hobbs being involved in an “incident.”Referring Hobbs being suspected of DUI early this morning. #vegas #raiders #raidernation pic.twitter.com/oH5jqmL8DP — Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 3, 2022

Shortly after, the Raiders released a short statement on Hobbs’ arrest.

From @Raiders: The Raiders are aware of the incident involving Nate Hobbs. The organization has been in communication with local law enforcement and is in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 3, 2022

Hobbs’ arrest for drunk driving is especially jarring because Raiders’ starting wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was charged with DUI resulting in death after a fiery crash on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas. Las Vegas resident Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog, Max, burned to death in the crash. Ruggs faces prison time if convicted. The Raiders released Ruggs, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 draft, the night of the arrest.

Asked about Hobbs’ arrest in light of the Ruggs’ situation, Bisaccia said this on Monday: “(Raiders players) have been hit over the face with distractions and things of that nature. We’re very cognizant of the city in which we live in.”

It is unknown if the team will discipline Hobbs, the Raiders’ starting nickel cornerback. If convicted (he has a May court date), he will will be subject to a short NFL suspension, likely in the 2022 season. Of course, the Raiders have a huge game Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers after which winner will go to the playoffs.

Hobbs’ attorneys (who also represented Ruggs) have released a statement.

Statement from #Raiders CB Nate Hobbs' attorneys about his misdemeanor DUI arrest. (Hobbs has same attorneys as Henry Ruggs) pic.twitter.com/n2YJBp16oe — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 3, 2022

Last Jan. 4, Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs was arrested for DUI after a one-car crash at 4:42 a.m. in Las Vegas in the hours after the team’s final game of the 2020 season. A week later, the DUI charges were reduced to a traffic offense.

This is clearly not the way for the team to start a crucial week. Hobbs was arrested after flying home with the team after a 23-20 win at the Indianapolis Colts. It was the biggest win of the season. Hobbs, a fifth-round pick, had his typical strong performance on Sunday with four tackles.

Hobbs has been a bright light on the field for Las Vegas this year. However, this situation certainly dampens his rookie campaign.