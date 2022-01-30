Raiders head coach: Meet Josh McDaniels

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly hiring Josh McDaniels as their new head coach.

Let’s take a quick look at McDaniels’ background:

Age:

He is 45 and will turn 46 in April.

Last job:

He has been the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator since 2012 and also coached the quarterbacks.

NFL Experience:

He has been in the league since 2001 and won six Super Bowl rings with New England. His first year in the NFL was as a personal assistant in 2002, the year of the infamous Tuck Rule game.

Head-coaching experience:

He went 11-17 with the Denver Broncos in 2009-2010 before being fired late in the season. He was fired by the Broncos at the age of 32.

What’s he’s known for:

A great offensive mind and play caller. Excellent with quarterbacks.

Concerns:

Is a head coach or simply just a strong coordinator. Can he play well with others? These are concerns based off his rocky Denver tenure.

Coaching style:

In-your-face and intense.

Hometown:

Canton, Ohio, the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

College:

He played wide receiver at John Carroll University.

Family:

He is married with four children. His father, Thom, was an Ohio high school football coaching legend. His brother, Ben, was an offensive assistant in Houston last year.