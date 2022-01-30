Silver Minings: The Vikings, not the Raiders, request an interview with Jim Harbaugh

The Las Vegas Raiders coaching search was supposed to be a quick process back in late December. Rumors began to fly in of a possible marriage between Mark Davis and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The former San Francisco 49ers head coach had connections to the Raiders and Davis. Davis persued the coach back in 2015 to no avail and Harbaugh displayed interest this offseason. The Raiders owner seems focused on Josh Mcdaniels at the moment and Harbaugh hasn’t been considered.

Well, the Vikings decided to hop on the train and interview the Wolverine head coach. They requested an interview Friday night.

Per source, the Vikings are interviewing Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/weN74wPLgj — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2022

The Vikings' connection Harbaugh stems from their new general manager who started with the 49ers back in 2011.

Raider nation was looking forward to Harbaugh maybe this interview will change Davis’s mind. Stay tuned.

