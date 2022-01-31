Raiders poll: Do you like the Josh McDaniels hire?

This one is tricky.

During the Las Vegas Raiders’ coaching search to replace Jon Gruden on a full-time basis, many fans had different hopes and dreams.

Many wanted Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be the guy. He has worn the Silver and Black in the past, he has won in the NFL as a head coach, he is buds with Raiders owner Mark Davis and he was the betting favorite to land in Las Vegas.

Many other fans wanted the Raiders to make interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to be the full-time guy after he led the team to the playoffs in a difficult circumstance.

However, not many Raiders’ fans were clamoring for Josh McDaniels. Yet, here we are. McDaniels is reportedly the next coach of the Raiders.

How are you feeling about it?

I know many fans aren’t thrilled to get a coach from New England and some fans are worried about McDaniels’ rocky tenure as the head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009-10. But the dude is a great offensive mind.

