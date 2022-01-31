Silver Minings: Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby and other Raiders react to team passing on Rich Bisaccia

Rich Bisaccia is one of three head coaches to lead the Las Vegas Raiders to the playoffs in the last 20 years and the first interim head coach to do so in NFL history, but that wasn’t enough for Mark Davis to retain him.

It was reported yesterday that the Raiders will hire New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the team’s next head coach, ending Bisaccia’s short but successful run.

Over the last few weeks, players had been vocal about their preferred choice to lead them moving forward, Bisaccia, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that a lot of those same voices took to social media to thank their now former leader. Among the vocal Raiders were team captains Maxx Crosby and Derek Carr.

He means so much to us as a team. I love this man so much and he lead us to 10 wins and a playoff birth. Phenomenal coach and even better leader! Will always be a special relationship for me! Thank you Coach! https://t.co/ZwZ0ujwBfH — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 30, 2022

Crosby also posted a picture of Bisaccia on his Instagram story with the following caption:

Coach Bisaccia..Rich...Father...Friend..My second chance...all titles you wear proudly. I’ve had many coaches in my life but never one like you. Intense, meticulous, caring, loving with a huge side of sarcasm. This man is a fighter and I’m jealous of whoever you get to coach next. Seeing the way our team rallied behind you was crazy but no surprise. You were our heartbeat before shit hit the fan. I love you and thank you for believing in me. You told me you saw that dawg in me from the joint practices vs the Rams and I never looked back. I’ll run through a wall for you. Once a Raider...

Another defensive lineman, Solomon Thomas, shared his feelings about the coach.

I could not appreciate this man enough. Thanks for leading us and pushing us to our best. An unbelievable coach but an even better man. Love you, Coach Rich pic.twitter.com/5EIki0IxMj — Solomon Thomas (@SollyThomas90) January 30, 2022

Will Compton, who only spent a short time with the Raiders, even shared his support for Bisaccia

Coach Bisaccia, you’re a f*cking legend



Always a Raider ☠️ pic.twitter.com/JpDoEmGuxe — Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 30, 2022

McDaniels is a fine coach and could easily win over the locker room as well, but there’s no doubt that he has some big shoes to fill as an emotional leader.

