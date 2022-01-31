Josh McDaniels hire: Possible Raiders’ coaching staff additions

We should soon see new Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels build his coaching staff.

While names will surface, let’s look at some possibilities based on McDaniels’ history.

At defensive coordinator, names that stick out initially include Jerod Mayo, Don “Wink” Martindale, Brian Flores and Matt Patricia — while other candidates are always possible. This is arguably the most important assistant job on the roster since McDaniels has such a strong grip on the offense. He needs a top aide on the other side of the ball.

Mayo, 35, is the New England Patriots inside linebacker coach and he has been with McDaniels there for eight seasons as a player and then a coach. He interviewed for the Raiders head coaching job last week and is aligned with both McDaniels and new Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler.

If McDaniels is looking for someone with defensive coordinator experience, he could look at Martindale, Flores or Patricia. Martindale was on McDaniels’ staff in Denver. He left the Ravens earlier this month. Patricia has worked with McDaniels for 12 seasons in New England. Flores is also from the Bill Belichick coaching tree, and could be a possibility if he doesn’t get a head coaching job. These coaches have primarily operated a 3-4 base defense, which would be a departure from the Raiders’ 4-3 base.

Perhaps Joe Judge, who was just fired as the head coach of the New York Giants could emerge as a candidate for the special teams position. He is also a former Patriots’ assistant.

Among other names to potentially keep an eye on include offensive assistants Ben McDaniels (Josh’s brother) and Jerry Schuplinski. He played at John Carroll University with both McDaniels and Ziegler and he was on Judge’s New York staff.