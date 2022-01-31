Josh McDaniels-Dave Ziegler hires: Major questions

The Las Vegas Raiders have scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. PT Monday and it is, of course, expected to be introductions of new head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, who are coming out west from the New England Patriots to lead the Silver and Black into the future

We should learn more about their shared vision of the franchise. Here are some topics that will likely be addressed:

Derek Carr:

The future of the quarterback will likely be one of the first questions asked. He is entering the final year of his contract and his future is already a topic. McDaniels and Ziegler are reportedly interested in working with Carr and I’d expect them to say nice things about him. The proof, of course, will come with a potential contract extension in the coming months.

Power split:

This is probably a question for Raiders’ owner Mark Davis, who is going to be beaming during this presser. And don’t be surprised if we don’t get a clear answer on whether McDaniels or Ziegler has final say. These two men, who played college football together a quarter century ago, will surely say their will be a true partnership.

Assistant coaches:

Perhaps McDaniels will share some of his plans for who he brings on staff and if the Raiders will use a 3-4 defense, which New England has employed. Surely, McDaniels has a strong idea of who he wants on his staff.

Excitement over roster:

Expect McDaniels and Ziegler to both gush over the roster that went 10-7 and went to the playoffs. Surely, McDaniels will say great things about players such as slot receiver Hunter Renfrow (who seems like a perfect McDaniels player), tight ends Darren Waller and Foster Moreau (McDaniels loves using double tight ends) and star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby.

What McDaniels learned from Denver experience:

McDaniels was last a head coach in 2009-10 with the Denver Broncos. It was a disaster. He went 11-17 there after being hired at 32. Now 45, McDaniels, who spurned the Colts four years ago, will be asked why this is the right time and why this is the right team for him. Expect him to say all the right things and that he has learned from past mistakes,