Raiders poll: Should Todd Bowles be a coaching favorite?

One of the coaches the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to interview for the head coaching position is reportedly Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

CBS Sports recently reported that Bowles is at the top of the list for Las Vegas owner Mark Davis. The report stated that the Raiders have been interested in Bowles in the past and that Davis likes the fact that he had head coaching experience (with the New York Jets from 2015-18); that he has good relationships with his players; and that he is part of a winning program with the Buccaneers.

Bowles, 58, will is expected to be popular in this coaching cycle. The Jacksonville Jaguars have already started the interview process with him. Honestly, it would be a surprise if Bowles isn’t a head coach in the NFL again in 2022.

Do you like the fact that the Raiders reportedly are interested in Bowles and should he be a top target of the Silver and Black? Take our poll, and let us know your thoughts in then comment section below.

