Silver Minings: Raiders vs Chargers tickets are a hot commodity

Sunday’s matchup at Allegiant Stadium is basically a playoff game

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders fans
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This weekend’s huge Las Vegas Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers is the biggest in the two-season history of Allegiant Stadium.

It is basically a playoff game. One of the teams will make the playoffs with a victory. It should be an incredible atmosphere, and fans are already clamoring to get into Allegiant Stadium to witness it.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the game is a hot ticket. There aren’t a lot of tickets available and the price tag isn’t cheap, as shown in this tweet:

So if you want to see this epic game and haven’t gotten your tickets yet, you might want to get on it.

This can be a defining moment for the Raiders in this stadium, they are 4-4 at home this season and 6-10 at Allegiant Stadium overall. In their last game at home — a 17-13 win over the Denver Broncos — Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr said its was the best home-field advantage he has seen in Las Vegas. This game offers another huge chance for the fans to make their presence felt.

