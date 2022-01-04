Silver Minings: Raiders vs Chargers tickets are a hot commodity

This weekend’s huge Las Vegas Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers is the biggest in the two-season history of Allegiant Stadium.

It is basically a playoff game. One of the teams will make the playoffs with a victory. It should be an incredible atmosphere, and fans are already clamoring to get into Allegiant Stadium to witness it.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the game is a hot ticket. There aren’t a lot of tickets available and the price tag isn’t cheap, as shown in this tweet:

Only 709 tickets listed on StubHub for next week’s Raiders-Chargers game at Allegiant Stadium. With the playoffs on the line the lowest listed ticket sits at $289 (searching for 2 tix) before fees. #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/zN0vaLssqr — Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 2, 2022

So if you want to see this epic game and haven’t gotten your tickets yet, you might want to get on it.

This can be a defining moment for the Raiders in this stadium, they are 4-4 at home this season and 6-10 at Allegiant Stadium overall. In their last game at home — a 17-13 win over the Denver Broncos — Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr said its was the best home-field advantage he has seen in Las Vegas. This game offers another huge chance for the fans to make their presence felt.

