Silver Minings: Raiders’ winning despite poor point differential in 2021

This has been an unusual season for the Las Vegas Raiders to say the least.

They started put 3-0 and then had a late-season collapse, dropping five of six games. Now, though, they have saved their season by reeling off three straight wins and will make the AFC playoffs with a home win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

However, the 9-7 Raiders have not been point differential heroes in 2021. Of the 15 teams with winning records, the Raiders are the only team that has a negative point differential and it’s not close. They are -68 in point differential for the season.

Point differential of 15 teams w/ winning records per Sunday night:

Bills +177

Patriots +168

Cowboys +147

Bucs +134

KC +112

Colts +101

Cardinals +91

Rams +91

Bengals +89

Eagles +84

Titans +62

Packers +59#49ers +59

Chargers +18#Raiders -68 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 3, 2022

The reason? Well, the simple answer is when the Raiders win, it’s usually in close games ... and when they lose, the games aren’t usually close. The Raiders have won the last three games by a total of nine points. They are 6-2 in one-score games and 3-5 in other games.

But, of course, if they continue to win, who cares what the score is?

