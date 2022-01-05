Raiders poll: Has Rich Bisaccia already earned the head coach job for next year?

Three weeks ago it appeared inevitable that the Las Vegas Raiders would be conducting a coaching search starting Monday. Now, a playoff run is just as likely.

We all know the stunning details: The Raiders dropped to 6-7 after losing five of six games. However, they have won three straight games and will make the playoffs if they win at home Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

This certainly changes things ... Raiders owner Mark Davis has been in wait-and-see mode anyway, so he is open to keeping interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and his staff. There are some thoughts in league circles that the Raiders will hire a new head coach if they don’t make the playoffs. Of course, it’s also possible that Davis can look for a fresh face at the top even if Bisaccia leads the team to the playoffs. But so far, he has righted the ship and this team has a chance in the last game of the season — it’s undoubtably been an impressive turnaround.

Do you think Bisaccia has already done enough to keep the job or do you think he needs to get to the postseason to justify a longterm role? Take our poll, and let us know what you think in the comment section below.