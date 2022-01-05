Raiders’ kicker Daniel Carlson wins another AFC special teams Player of the Week award

Daniel Carlson keeps on winning games for the Las Vegas Raiders and he keeps on getting honored for it.

The Raiders’ kicker was named the AFC special teams Player of the Week for his performance in a Las Vegas 23-20 win at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Week 17 Players of the Week



AFC

Offense: WR Ja’Marr Chase, CIN

Defense: LB T.J. Watt, PIT

ST: K Daniel Carlson, LV



NFC

Offense: RB Rashaad Penny, SEA

Defense: DE Cameron Jordan, NO

ST: K Matt Prater, AZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2022

Carlson’s 33-yard field goal as time expired kept the Raiders in the AFC playoff mix and setup their winner-goes-to-the-playoffs home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Carlson was three-for-three on field-goals attempts against the Colts as he also nailed 47- and 43-yard field goals. Carlson, who has been tremendous all season and who received a contract extension from the Raiders last month, has been named the AFC special teams Player of the Week three times in 2021. The other two teams were in Week 2 and Week 12. He has won four games this season in the final minute.

In total, Carlson — who has been with the Raiders since 2018 after the Minnesota Vikings cut him after drafting him that year — has been named the AFC special teams player of the Week five times. It is the second most in franchise history by a kicker. Sebastian Janikowski won the honor seven times. He kicked 17 seasons for the Raiders. Carlson and Janikowski are tied for the most POW honors in a season with three. Janikowski accomplished that feat in 2011.