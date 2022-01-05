Primetime, a division rival and a spot in the playoffs on the line, as the old cliché goes, games like the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers Week 18 matchup on Sunday Night Football are the ones you fantasized about playing in, in your back yard as a kid.

To preview the biggest Raiders regular-season game in the last 20 or so years, Michael Peterson of Bolts from the Blue joined me on this week’s Behind Enemy Lines podcast.

Topics discussion:

Chargers’ volatile season

Justin Herbert’s primetime performances

How Keenan Allen and Michael Williams balance each other

The emergence of Josh Palmer

RB2 for the Bolts

Is Storm Norton still a weak spot for LA up front?

Uchenna Nwosu, how do you say it and who is he?

The calming presence of Drue Tranquill

Hunter Renfrow vs. Chris Harris Jr., advantage Renfrow?

& more!

