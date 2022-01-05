Raiders vs Chargers showdown: Darren Waller practices on limited basis

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller made a significant step toward playing Sunday night in a winner-goes-to-the playoffs home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said that Waller practiced on a limited basis Wednesday. It is big because it’s the first time Waller has practice since getting hurt Nov. 25 at the Dallas Cowboys. He was dealing with knee and back issues. He was also on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

Bisaccia made it clear that the Raiders want to see Waller make continued improvement leading up to game day. Starting running back Josh Jacobs was limited with a ribs injury he suffered against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He appears on track to play against the Chargers.

Also, Bisaccia said starting rookie slot cornerback Nate Hobbs is likely to play against the Chargers based on what the team learned about his legal issue this week. Hobbs was arrested for a DUI early Monday morning after being found asleep in a vehicle on an exit ramp at a casino on the Las Vegas Strip.