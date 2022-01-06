 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Silver Minings: Raiders playoff seeding possibilities

Everything seems to be on the table

By Bill Williamson
We know the Las Vegas Raiders’ easiest way to getting to the playoffs is by beating the Los Angeles Chargers at home on Sunday night.

If the Silver and Black win, they’re in the dance. Simple as that.

However, if and when the Raiders qualify for the postseason, the next question will be what seed will they be and where will they play? Well, that’s not that easy to answer. The options are still very varied, as the Associated Press points out here:

So, buckle up, and enjoy the ride. By Sunday evening we will have all of our answers.

In other Raiders’ links:

  • Happy birthday to a legend: Raiders’ Hall of Fame center Jim Otto turned 84 on Wednesday.
  • Listen to Hunter: Raiders’ stud slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was mic’d up during the Raiders’ win at the Colts on Sunday. Good stuff.
  • Mock draft: Pro Football Focus has the Raiders taking wide receiver Chris Olave of Ohio State in the first round. I can see it.
  • What a season by Renfrow: Check out this historic target-production rate by Renfrow this season.
  • Cool store: The NFL will open a unique retail store on the Vegas Strip.

