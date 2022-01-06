Silver Minings: Raiders playoff seeding possibilities

We know the Las Vegas Raiders’ easiest way to getting to the playoffs is by beating the Los Angeles Chargers at home on Sunday night.

If the Silver and Black win, they’re in the dance. Simple as that.

Related These are the Week 18 scenarios that would land the Raiders in the playoffs

However, if and when the Raiders qualify for the postseason, the next question will be what seed will they be and where will they play? Well, that’s not that easy to answer. The options are still very varied, as the Associated Press points out here:

I think #Raiders would be the 5 if Bills or Patriots lose. They would have better conference record than Bills and better record vs common opponents vs Pats https://t.co/7Vde8lrgK7 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 3, 2022

Division ties always broken first, Chargers beat #Raiders but Colts beat Chargers on conference record for 6th and Chargers beat Raiders on head to head for 7th https://t.co/RmZMk1a4BP — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 3, 2022

Well if Tennessee beats Texans they will get a bye so #Raiders can’t face them in first round but if Chiefs and Raiders win this week they won’t play in 1st round. Would be Cinci or AFC East winner https://t.co/cZ6DYDojEb — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 4, 2022

So, buckle up, and enjoy the ride. By Sunday evening we will have all of our answers.

In other Raiders’ links: